atomic wrote: Your account of not quality is?

Well the halfs for starters, even the starting 2 (assuming that is Ridyard and Drinkwater) are relatively unproven at the higher level - and yes I did see the M8s, week in week out over a long season is a different matter, and not convinced of the cover we have.Centres also, an injury or 2 leaves us limitedEnd of the day I think we have done well to recruit as we have, I think we have more than enough to stay up and that's all I am looking for this season- anything else is a bonus