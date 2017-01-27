WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Squad for Dewsbury

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:54 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2700
Ste100Centurions wrote:
I would love to be able to pinch McGillvary & Cudjoe from under their noses, if they were unsettled. I reckon that would give us plenty to avoid the Q8's.

Agree also that Leigh could be stronger than Widnes & Salford, Wakey could be improved over their 2016 season.


Thought they were lacking ideas in the 8's to be honest. Dawson and Reni minced em..
Image

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:55 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1295
charlie caroli wrote:
Charlie doesn't know


Charlie DOESN'T know ... Charlie DOESN'T know ... Charlie DOESN'T know

:lol:

Anyone for hiring a plane to fly over the LSV at the Leeds match with that on the banner ?

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 2:25 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2700
ColD wrote:
No you don't Charlie, but put in context I do wonder if the squad is a little thin on the ground for quality - a few injuries which happens at an intense level and we could have problems


Your account of not quality is?
Image

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 4:55 am
old tony
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Nov 13, 2013 6:16 am
Posts: 393
Location: Butts vagas
charlie caroli wrote:
Looking at these players and the 7 that are missing, it makes a squad of 28 players, now only 17 can be in the squad at Cas in 2 weeks time meaning 11 of the players mentioned here won't be playing, you can count out Higson and McNally through injury but another 9 will miss out, the question is WHO?Charlie doesn't know. :wink:

Charlie my friend where have you been in a circus in a hot country for Christmas :lol:

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:57 am
ColD
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 4951
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
atomic wrote:
Your account of not quality is?


Well the halfs for starters, even the starting 2 (assuming that is Ridyard and Drinkwater) are relatively unproven at the higher level - and yes I did see the M8s, week in week out over a long season is a different matter, and not convinced of the cover we have.

Centres also, an injury or 2 leaves us limited

End of the day I think we have done well to recruit as we have, I think we have more than enough to stay up and that's all I am looking for this season- anything else is a bonus :thumb:
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 9:24 am
THECherry&Whites
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2321
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
To be fair to Drinkwater, he has had a full season in SL and did ok, inspite of his teams results.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 10:22 am
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11012
Location: blackpool tower circus
old tony wrote:
Charlie my friend where have you been in a circus in a hot country for Christmas :lol:

Good Morning Tony, hope you are well?The ransom has been paid ,granted it took some time, it was reported I had been Banned from the Forum :shock: :shock: which wasn't true,however I'm back now ready for the coming season, can't wait, cmon you Leythers.

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 3:06 pm
maurice
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15749
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Don't get this halves thing - Drinkwater, Ridyard, Reynolds, McNally, Hampshire, Stewart and Patterson will cover the season

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 4:50 pm
THECherry&Whites
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 25, 2009 12:21 pm
Posts: 2321
Location: Everywhere and no where baby...
Sorry Nozzy, need to learn to read! That's some recovery from Dayne. The coaching staff were talking about him not being fit for the first month of the season, when they were talking about him at Christmas. The bloke is a machine.
Am I Rugby Leagues Adrian Durham?

Re: Squad for Dewsbury

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 5:23 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2700
ColD wrote:
Well the halfs for starters, even the starting 2 (assuming that is Ridyard and Drinkwater) are relatively unproven at the higher level - and yes I did see the M8s, week in week out over a long season is a different matter, and not convinced of the cover we have.

Centres also, an injury or 2 leaves us limited

End of the day I think we have done well to recruit as we have, I think we have more than enough to stay up and that's all I am looking for this season- anything else is a bonus :thumb:


You know some people do have tunnel vision.All of a sudden because Hampshire plays a good game at fullback in a friendly he's nailed on for that spot all season. He's a utility back with a personal preference to half back. We have an X Cronulla player whose personal preference is fullback.

I recall no less than 16 players on the sick board last season at one point. I don't see that this season.But agree the centre spot is a concern.
Image
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, Bent&Bongser, brooklands tap room, frank1, Leythersteve, reffy and 105 guests

