Ste100Centurions wrote:
I would love to be able to pinch McGillvary & Cudjoe from under their noses, if they were unsettled. I reckon that would give us plenty to avoid the Q8's.
Agree also that Leigh could be stronger than Widnes & Salford, Wakey could be improved over their 2016 season.
Thought they were lacking ideas in the 8's to be honest. Dawson and Reni minced em..
Charlie DOESN'T know ... Charlie DOESN'T know ... Charlie DOESN'T know
charlie caroli wrote:
Charlie doesn't know
Anyone for hiring a plane to fly over the LSV at the Leeds match with that on the banner ?
ColD wrote:
No you don't Charlie, but put in context I do wonder if the squad is a little thin on the ground for quality - a few injuries which happens at an intense level and we could have problems
Your account of not quality is?
charlie caroli wrote:
Looking at these players and the 7 that are missing, it makes a squad of 28 players, now only 17 can be in the squad at Cas in 2 weeks time meaning 11 of the players mentioned here won't be playing, you can count out Higson and McNally through injury but another 9 will miss out, the question is WHO?Charlie doesn't know.
Charlie my friend where have you been in a circus in a hot country for Christmas
ColD
atomic wrote:
Your account of not quality is?
Well the halfs for starters, even the starting 2 (assuming that is Ridyard and Drinkwater) are relatively unproven at the higher level - and yes I did see the M8s, week in week out over a long season is a different matter, and not convinced of the cover we have.
Centres also, an injury or 2 leaves us limited
End of the day I think we have done well to recruit as we have, I think we have more than enough to stay up and that's all I am looking for this season- anything else is a bonus
To be fair to Drinkwater, he has had a full season in SL and did ok, inspite of his teams results.
old tony wrote:
Charlie my friend where have you been in a circus in a hot country for Christmas
Good Morning Tony, hope you are well?The ransom has been paid ,granted it took some time, it was reported I had been Banned from the Forum
which wasn't true,however I'm back now ready for the coming season, can't wait, cmon you Leythers.
Don't get this halves thing - Drinkwater, Ridyard, Reynolds, McNally, Hampshire, Stewart and Patterson will cover the season
Sorry Nozzy, need to learn to read! That's some recovery from Dayne. The coaching staff were talking about him not being fit for the first month of the season, when they were talking about him at Christmas. The bloke is a machine.
ColD wrote:
Well the halfs for starters, even the starting 2 (assuming that is Ridyard and Drinkwater) are relatively unproven at the higher level - and yes I did see the M8s, week in week out over a long season is a different matter, and not convinced of the cover we have.
Centres also, an injury or 2 leaves us limited
End of the day I think we have done well to recruit as we have, I think we have more than enough to stay up and that's all I am looking for this season- anything else is a bonus
You know some people do have tunnel vision.All of a sudden because Hampshire plays a good game at fullback in a friendly he's nailed on for that spot all season. He's a utility back with a personal preference to half back. We have an X Cronulla player whose personal preference is fullback.
I recall no less than 16 players on the sick board last season at one point. I don't see that this season.But agree the centre spot is a concern.
