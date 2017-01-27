It was a very good team performance. It was very encouraging too see how they kept strong. And came back into the game. Craig said there was a mental weakness against Batley. There was no signs of that this week.
I thought they might run away with it in the second half but good fighting spirit and solid defence. If we play like that in every game who knows, certainly looked more of a 'team' but let's not forget bradford only just managed to turn up. I think we look a lot fitter, maybe linners is concentrating on that aspect more than March (I.e no more games of cricket)
Even had we lost I would have been relatively happy
