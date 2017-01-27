WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rick Stone

Board index Super League Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Rick Stone

 
Post a reply

Rick Stone

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 1:35 pm
Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 910
A realistic piece from him saying it is going to take time, Exactly my thoughts and has been since the the end of last season, Getting in the 8 is a realistic target for me, We have a lot of different players and they are going to take time, We also have our proven players as well, they are going to have to step up . What a change from a coach saying we cant wait for the season to start , we are ready to roll, no reason why we can't win it.
I'm looking forward to a bit better style myself, and given time it will work.

Re: Rick Stone

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 1:59 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12148
Location: Huddersfield
fitter team and also trying to get them be tougher mentally

interesting who will be captain for 2017

i think brough could regain that

there is a leadership group at the moment of mcgillvary, cudjoe, lawrence, hinchcliffe , taai and brough, the choice will be from those
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Rick Stone

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:16 pm
Jo Jumbuck Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat May 02, 2015 12:48 pm
Posts: 910
brearley84 wrote:
fitter team and also trying to get them be tougher mentally

interesting who will be captain for 2017

i think brough could regain that

there is a leadership group at the moment of mcgillvary, cudjoe, lawrence, hinchcliffe , taai and brough, the choice will be from those


It would be Brough for me without doubt, but we have others who could do the job.

Re: Rick Stone

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:41 pm
hxgiant Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2016 8:00 am
Posts: 57
Spot on from Rick Stone think he is being realistic after walking into a real mess hope he and the team go well and off the field the club gets their act together.

Re: Rick Stone

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 7:13 pm
GIANT DAZ User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 09, 2002 3:08 pm
Posts: 14418
Location: Overlooking the Canal
He always said it was a big job and would take 2-3 years to get it how he wants, we need to be patient !
"Time has no respect for man's vanity, We hold the keys, we are the caretakers of insanity"

http://adf.ly/1gMQkx

Rick Stone's Claret Gold Army ....

Re: Rick Stone

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 7:31 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12148
Location: Huddersfield
hope not 3 years , stones contract only has another 2! :wink: lets hope it all goes to plan and he signs an extension!
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AntonyGiant, bilko1941, Chetnik, GiantMisterE, raceman and 83 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,510,5121,77275,7164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  