It was obviously very early days but Sutton looked primed for a big year at Leigh last week. I think he'll be in the 17 somewhere. I think I'd be tempted to load the bench with aggressive impact and go-



Tomkins

Manfredi Gelling Gildart Burgess

Williams Leuluai

Flower Powell Sutton

Bateman Farrell Lockers



Subs

Nuuausala Clubb Tomkins McIlorum



That's a fabulous team IMO and that bench would give us a real edge. I'd love to think we'all get a team like that out there at some point but nowadays it seems unlikely we'll ever get a first choice 17 on the field.