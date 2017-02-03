|
|
I wouldn't think that a player has to be contracted to a club to play in a testimonial game. I'm sure Johnny Vegas played in a Saints game a few years ago.
|
|
Fri Feb 03, 2017 5:39 pm
|
|
Alffi_7 wrote:
Doesn't surprise me in the slightest, I'm not trying to suggest Ben has been doing nothing for two years or that he doesn't deserve anything but praise for his time at the club. I wish he was staying as fully fit, he's a great player and I can only presume a mix of injury risk and cap pressures put paid to him staying.
I'm trying to show the club has carried on paying his contract, and seemingly are going to should he not find another club. I presume (but don't know) the likes of Wheeler, Laithwaite, Grix and Harrison have been supported through their rehabilitation from injury throughout the length of their contract, and if any player left before the end of their contract, were paid an acceptable amount to terminate said contract.
Maybe I'm wrong and the players are being let down by the club somehow here, but if we are paying their contract and supporting them through injury during that contract period then they are meeting their obligations? Financially and morally..?
I know for a fact that Simon Grix had his playing contract terms honoured when he transferred to the coaching staff, so we can safely assume that the club did look after players who could not anymore contribute regularly as a player. This was a good deal all round, freeing up salary cap space but not penalising a player who spent so much time injured that he could not really justify his contract.
|
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
|
Fri Feb 03, 2017 9:15 pm
|
|
Harrison has given his all for us.. could have been a great player but injuries cost him.
Remember him putting fielden to sleep early in the smith era, i will always remember that hit to my dying day.
|
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 7:17 pm
|
|
mailman wrote:
mark_m wrote:
I think the fact Ben didn't play in his testimonial tends to confirm he is no longer under any contract.
Doesn't it just confirm he hasn't been registered to play so stays off the cap?
Isn't that the same thing? Unless of course he is drawing a salary whilst not being a player as they did with Simon Grix.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 1:11 pm
|
|
On a related point, does anyone know the rules around players, coaches and the salary cap?
I reckon Greg Inglis would be great coaching our under-13s: well worth paying him, say, £1m a year for. Whilst he's here, get him to stick shirt on, and pay him a tenner a week if he can force his way into the first team?
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:31 pm
|
|
NtW wrote:
On a related point, does anyone know the rules around players, coaches and the salary cap?
I reckon Greg Inglis would be great coaching our under-13s: well worth paying him, say, £1m a year for. Whilst he's here, get him to stick shirt on, and pay him a tenner a week if he can force his way into the first team?
The million would count in that case
|
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:12 pm
|
|
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
The million would count in that case
Really?!
The reason I asked was out of interest as to whether there were any rules around this: is it the case that payments to anyone registered to play counts under the cap? So even if you had player-coach, where quite legitimately a percentage of his pay would be for his coaching duties, it would all count? Wondered how Peacock's salary would have been treated last year-I'd guess it didn't count until the point when he was registered to play, after which presumably it all did? Just wondered if anyone knew?
|
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 11:23 pm
|
|
NtW wrote:
Really?!
The reason I asked was out of interest as to whether there were any rules around this: is it the case that payments to anyone registered to play counts under the cap? So even if you had player-coach, where quite legitimately a percentage of his pay would be for his coaching duties, it would all count? Wondered how Peacock's salary would have been treated last year-I'd guess it didn't count until the point when he was registered to play, after which presumably it all did? Just wondered if anyone knew?
yup there's rules, hence my previous answer.
|
