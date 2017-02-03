Doesn't surprise me in the slightest, I'm not trying to suggest Ben has been doing nothing for two years or that he doesn't deserve anything but praise for his time at the club. I wish he was staying as fully fit, he's a great player and I can only presume a mix of injury risk and cap pressures put paid to him staying.
I'm trying to show the club has carried on paying his contract, and seemingly are going to should he not find another club. I presume (but don't know) the likes of Wheeler, Laithwaite, Grix and Harrison have been supported through their rehabilitation from injury throughout the length of their contract, and if any player left before the end of their contract, were paid an acceptable amount to terminate said contract.
Maybe I'm wrong and the players are being let down by the club somehow here, but if we are paying their contract and supporting them through injury during that contract period then they are meeting their obligations? Financially and morally..?
I know for a fact that Simon Grix had his playing contract terms honoured when he transferred to the coaching staff, so we can safely assume that the club did look after players who could not anymore contribute regularly as a player. This was a good deal all round, freeing up salary cap space but not penalising a player who spent so much time injured that he could not really justify his contract.
