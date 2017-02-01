WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Ben Harrison Saga

Re: The Ben Harrison Saga

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:22 am
mark_m
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 11416
Alffi_7 wrote:
mark_m wrote:
I sincerely hope he gets a good turnout for Wednesday, he deserves it.

Amazing how a player loses all worth to a club due to an injury no matter how much service they have given.


I presume as we speak they are still paying his salary though...?


He will be being paid if he is under contract. If his contract has finished no they won't be paying.

That is the nature of a contract.

Re: The Ben Harrison Saga

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:32 am
mark_m
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 11416
Dezzies_right_hook wrote:
I believe if ben had stuck to the training and rehabilitation scheme provided by the club then he would be involved in tony smiths plans this year.....


That is a bit of a scurrilous comment.

Anyway hope he gets a decent turn out tonight, he has been with the club since being a kid and put his body on the line more than most.

Re: The Ben Harrison Saga

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:24 am
TBC
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Dec 02, 2006 2:21 pm
Posts: 839
Location: Born in Fartown
As a Giants fan I have always admired him whenever he's played against us. One of the players I'd have happily had at the Giants.

Coming over tonight hoping for a good hit out and no injuries (for both teams).

All the best for the future Ben.

Re: The Ben Harrison Saga

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:09 pm
Boss Hog
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Mar 24, 2013 12:34 pm
Posts: 169
Squad for tonight`s game...........Ben is not included in it.


http://www.warringtonguardian.co.uk/spo ... stimonial/

Re: The Ben Harrison Saga

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:32 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1168
Do you think he'll be a "surprise" cameo appearance (playing last 5 mins or so), or perhaps just be there to carry the kicking tee or water on & off?

I wish him all the best whatever happens.

Re: The Ben Harrison Saga

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:30 pm
Alffi_7
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 620
mark_m wrote:
He will be being paid if he is under contract. If his contract has finished no they won't be paying.

That is the nature of a contract.


I guess my point is he is still under contract and so will be being paid. So surely we are not just dropping him like a stone. We will have paid him 2 years wages plus a testimonial without him having pulled a shirt on in that time...?

Re: The Ben Harrison Saga

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:48 pm
Asgardian13
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 31, 2005 12:13 pm
Posts: 3186
Location: Northamptonshire
Alffi_7 wrote:
I guess my point is he is still under contract and so will be being paid. So surely we are not just dropping him like a stone. We will have paid him 2 years wages plus a testimonial without him having pulled a shirt on in that time...?


I think you'll find that Ben helped out with the coaching staff when he was fit enough, so he did earn his pay in another capacity.
Nw sounds from Ryker Sear coming in 2017
Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, Fletcher-end-red, HOOF HEARTED, HuddsRL5, richmond, Smiffy27, TBC and 158 guests

