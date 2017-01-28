|
Could it be that were asking too much of the players; should it be a full time professional game?
As we've seen since the introduction of Super League and professional RU, players have become bigger and faster but sadly the toll its taking on their bodies is also increasing.
In Ben's case I would like to think the options and consequences were well explained, however, when you're 25 it can be difficult to imagine that you'll ever be a 50 year old - so maybe the advice needs to be more of an instruction.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 9:21 am
I sincerely hope he gets a good turnout for Wednesday, he deserves it.
Amazing how a player loses all worth to a club due to an injury no matter how much service they have given.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:37 am
I'm afraid sport is cruel. All players are just one injury away from retirement. (Bit doom and gloom ... sorry all)
Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:54 am
Do we think the starting line up tomorrow night will be the team that starts the season?
Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:19 am
I would guess TS will want a full dress rehearsal. From the noises and performances to date it may look something like;
Russell
Lineham,King, Atkins, Evans
Brown, Gidley
Cooper, Clark, Simms,
Hughes, Savelio
Westerman
Crosby
King
Dwyer
Possibly Livett, Philbin, Patton, Johnson getting some game time with the flexibility of it being a friendly ?
Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:44 pm
I presume as we speak they are still paying his salary though...?
Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:47 pm
I'd be a bit disappointed if Johnson wasn't given first shot at the full back shirt - although that does guarantee King a spot at centre, so not all bad.
I'd also expect Westwood to get in over Savelio if fit?
Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:15 pm
Other than drawing a wage through rehabilitation and honouring his testimonial... he's done just fine out of Warrington, and is surplus unfortunately. But you can't argue he wasn't delivering value for money over the past 12 months, and by his own account, not confident of doing so in the future.
So for him personally, he has had his loyalty rewarded. As a business, you could argue the trigger could have been pulled 12 months earlier, but hey ho, well done Ben.
Tue Jan 31, 2017 2:20 pm
I believe if ben had stuck to the training and rehabilitation scheme provided by the club then he would be involved in tony smiths plans this year.....
Tue Jan 31, 2017 6:25 pm
He has given good service, perhaps too good in some respect if the indications that playing on when he really should not are true. It must be difficult for any player to be totally honest with themselves when crocked, history is littered with examples of sports stars playing on when ill-advised for the good of the team .... or just told to play in the worst case.
I hope to be there tomorrow night and will wish him a fond farewell.
