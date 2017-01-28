WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Ben Harrison Saga

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 1:38 pm
silver2
Joined: Tue Jul 18, 2006 8:06 pm
Posts: 720
Location: Warrington
Could it be that were asking too much of the players; should it be a full time professional game?
As we've seen since the introduction of Super League and professional RU, players have become bigger and faster but sadly the toll its taking on their bodies is also increasing.
In Ben's case I would like to think the options and consequences were well explained, however, when you're 25 it can be difficult to imagine that you'll ever be a 50 year old - so maybe the advice needs to be more of an instruction.

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 9:21 am
mark_m
Joined: Thu Jun 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 11414
I sincerely hope he gets a good turnout for Wednesday, he deserves it.

Amazing how a player loses all worth to a club due to an injury no matter how much service they have given.

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:37 am
Smiffy27
Joined: Thu Jul 22, 2010 9:40 am
Posts: 511
I'm afraid sport is cruel. All players are just one injury away from retirement. (Bit doom and gloom ... sorry all)

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 10:54 am
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 8:06 am
Posts: 149
Do we think the starting line up tomorrow night will be the team that starts the season?

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:19 am
Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3360
Location: In the Black Parade
I would guess TS will want a full dress rehearsal. From the noises and performances to date it may look something like;

Russell
Lineham,King, Atkins, Evans
Brown, Gidley
Cooper, Clark, Simms,
Hughes, Savelio
Westerman

Crosby
King
Dwyer
Possibly Livett, Philbin, Patton, Johnson getting some game time with the flexibility of it being a friendly ?

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:44 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 618
mark_m wrote:
I sincerely hope he gets a good turnout for Wednesday, he deserves it.

Amazing how a player loses all worth to a club due to an injury no matter how much service they have given.


I presume as we speak they are still paying his salary though...?

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:47 pm
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 618
Winslade's Offload wrote:
I would guess TS will want a full dress rehearsal. From the noises and performances to date it may look something like;

Russell
Lineham,King, Atkins, Evans
Brown, Gidley
Cooper, Clark, Simms,
Hughes, Savelio
Westerman

Crosby
King
Dwyer
Possibly Livett, Philbin, Patton, Johnson getting some game time with the flexibility of it being a friendly ?


I'd be a bit disappointed if Johnson wasn't given first shot at the full back shirt - although that does guarantee King a spot at centre, so not all bad.

I'd also expect Westwood to get in over Savelio if fit?

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:15 pm
Joined: Mon Oct 15, 2012 9:01 am
Posts: 770
mark_m wrote:
I sincerely hope he gets a good turnout for Wednesday, he deserves it.

Amazing how a player loses all worth to a club due to an injury no matter how much service they have given.


Other than drawing a wage through rehabilitation and honouring his testimonial... he's done just fine out of Warrington, and is surplus unfortunately. But you can't argue he wasn't delivering value for money over the past 12 months, and by his own account, not confident of doing so in the future.

So for him personally, he has had his loyalty rewarded. As a business, you could argue the trigger could have been pulled 12 months earlier, but hey ho, well done Ben.

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 2:20 pm
Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 399
I believe if ben had stuck to the training and rehabilitation scheme provided by the club then he would be involved in tony smiths plans this year.....
