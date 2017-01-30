William Eve wrote: I sincerely hope there's no unconscious racism whatsoever in play WRT the way Segeyaro is being treated differently.

William Eve wrote: I think it's unlikely there's any unconscious racism at play

William Eve wrote: If the club management don't let this go, I wouldn't be surprised to hear of several players in future having reservations about signing for Leeds.

Crikey.Yes. Don't sign for Leeds and that evil Gary bloke, they'll keep you to your word and make you honour any contracts signed.Anyone who feels like that, is most likely an Aussie who's run or is running out of options and isn't worth signing.