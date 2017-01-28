Fallon wrote: Despite popular myth all conversations about Leeds don't need to lead back to McD. This is about Lance.

Exactly, lance on paper was a good signing as coach, but after six months it was obvious he was the wrong fit. Hetherington has never been trigger happy with hiring and fireing and has mostly got it right, some signings like delea, Scott Donald looked poor in first season, but then kicked on. He did give lance time to turn things around but it was a mistake to perseavere so long. My reference to mcd in this post was that I hope mcd has gone gone beyond his shelf life.If mcd can get us back to we're we belong, then hetheringtons faith will be justified and mcd will then finally be regarded as a great coach.