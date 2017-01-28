WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 6:28 pm
Exeter Rhino
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 28, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 6281
Location: Isca Dumnoniorum
Sal Paradise wrote:
Also brought Paul Bell over who lasted all of 6 weeks!!


It wasn't the fault of the coach or player that Bell got injured though. Although I'm not sure if he's been fit he would have been an adequate replacement for Godden, in the same way David Barnhill didn't effectively replace Morley.

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:08 pm
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4740
DHM wrote:
I think you're extrapolating too far there. But I do wish people would let it go. Maybe because we were so desperately awful last season and he was the embodiment of hope.

I think it's unlikely there's any unconscious racism at play in this instance but they are definitely playing hardball with a player whose behaviours signal some mental health issues in play. I thought McDermott's "Man-Up" public tirade against Segeyaro displayed ignorance and a lack of class as well.

If the club management don't let this go, I wouldn't be surprised to hear of several players in future having reservations about signing for Leeds.

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 7:22 pm
DHM
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8449
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
William Eve wrote:

If the club management don't let this go, I wouldn't be surprised to hear of several players in future having reservations about signing for Leeds.


That's a definite possibility. We may already have that rep.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:21 pm
Fallon
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 1:01 pm
Posts: 1426
Am i right in remembering that Murray recommended Millward to replace him but GH went for Lance? Seem to remember Millward did quite well at Saints...

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:45 pm
Dwayne Dibley
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 430
Location: around and about
Mmm if I remember correctly Ian Millward's end at Stains,and Wigan wasnt too glorious.If Brian Mc behaved in the same manner at a press conference he'd be lynched by the mob on here.

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 11:40 pm
ThePrinter
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 10:19 pm
Posts: 9309
Location: Behind the picket fence on the grassy knoll in Dealey Plaza, Dallas, Texas.
Dwayne Dibley wrote:
If Brian Mc behaved in the same manner at a press conference he'd be lynched by the mob on here.


Without doubt, McDermott gets lynched by a mob on here when he says something that isn't really harmful but gets twisted to be.
"The Golden Generation finally has its Golden Fleece! They have Wembley Cup Final winners medals to add to their collection."

23/08/2014

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 7:44 am
Fallon
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 1:01 pm
Posts: 1426
Despite popular myth all conversations about Leeds don't need to lead back to McD. This is about Lance.

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 1:40 pm
rollin thunder
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1304
Fallon wrote:
Despite popular myth all conversations about Leeds don't need to lead back to McD. This is about Lance.

Exactly, lance on paper was a good signing as coach, but after six months it was obvious he was the wrong fit. Hetherington has never been trigger happy with hiring and fireing and has mostly got it right, some signings like delea, Scott Donald looked poor in first season, but then kicked on. He did give lance time to turn things around but it was a mistake to perseavere so long. My reference to mcd in this post was that I hope mcd has gone gone beyond his shelf life.
If mcd can get us back to we're we belong, then hetheringtons faith will be justified and mcd will then finally be regarded as a great coach.

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Sun Jan 29, 2017 2:36 pm
Dwayne Dibley
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 09, 2008 9:42 pm
Posts: 430
Location: around and about
Fallon wrote:
Despite popular myth all conversations about Leeds don't need to lead back to McD. This is about Lance.

It was you who brought Millward into the mix.Just pointing out that you have got to look at the not so savoury flip side of Ian Millward.With the advantage or the retrospectoscope then GH made the right decision in the long run.FWIW I too thought P Sterling was past his sell by date,and Dean Lance did not have enough coaching experience to take Leeds on in the first place.
