DHM wrote: I think you're extrapolating too far there. But I do wish people would let it go. Maybe because we were so desperately awful last season and he was the embodiment of hope.

I think it's unlikely there's any unconscious racism at play in this instance but they are definitely playing hardball with a player whose behaviours signal some mental health issues in play. I thought McDermott's "Man-Up" public tirade against Segeyaro displayed ignorance and a lack of class as well.If the club management don't let this go, I wouldn't be surprised to hear of several players in future having reservations about signing for Leeds.