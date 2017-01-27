WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

 
Post a reply

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:30 pm
Damo-Leeds User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2007 6:43 pm
Posts: 11730
Location: Leeds
The Dean Lance era was the most miserable time to be supporting Rhinos in Super League up until 2006.

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 4:57 pm
tad rhino User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Dec 19, 2004 1:46 pm
Posts: 19620
Location: in bed between halle berry and jennifer aniston
Les Norton wrote:
Didn't McGrath go on to become joint head coach of Warrington with David Plange?

The Paul Stering saga! Not played because of the colour of his skin, what he accused Lance of anyway, oblivious to the fact there were black players regularly picked by Lance


as I have said before, my mate was media training officer back then. he told me it was the other players who didn't want sterling in.

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 6:13 pm
The Eagle User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Oct 09, 2004 10:07 pm
Posts: 15083
Location: Nottingham. 800 years ago outlaws stole from the rich. Little has changed here
Met him in a pub the day after he was sacked, he wasn't very happy
Sick of getting crappy gifts ? Get the gifts that YOU want.
Use www.giftslist.co.uk

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 7:27 pm
Mark Laurie Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2015 7:21 pm
Posts: 661
Hives

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:00 pm
The Ghost of '99 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2006 4:45 pm
Posts: 299
Location: Desperation Island
It was during Dean Lance's first months in charge that I realised what a bunch of dicks a large number of fellow Leeds fans were. The booing of Keith Senior and then of Lance when his face appeared on the screen at Headingley was mindless and pathetic.

I remember the fifth of those opening league games, the heavy defeat at Warrington, when to the young me it seemed like the world was ending. But the following round we finally won and, although there were a few more bumps in the road like the Utu game and the slightly unfortunate cup final loss, the epic winning run began shortly afterwards with, I think, a win over Wigan.

Lance was a coach placed in an invidious position who suffered from a really terrible opening. Like McDermott, he got all the blame when things went wrong and it was the players ignoring the coach or playing for themselves when they won. The Sterling thing was something of a tragedy for him; my reading of it then and now was that he simply told Sterling he was never going to be picked and should find a new club - something lots of coaches tell players, never mind ones who are 36 years old. The basketball comment floored him however, notwithstanding the judgement's description of him as "an honourable man".

His qualifications for the job were good and he came well recommended but ultimately it didn't work out. He did, however, oversee the initial transition from the Murray team, which clearly had no future, to the Golden Generation team and his record doesn't seem quite so awful in retrospect.
"Brian McDermott, with a wry smile, nods when asked if he remembers a specific incident which made him realise he was a prick. 'I do', he murmurs."

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 10:54 pm
DHM User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu May 25, 2006 4:13 pm
Posts: 8447
Location: Garth's Darkplace.
William Eve wrote:
Quite.

I sincerely hope there's no unconscious racism whatsoever in play WRT the way Segeyaro is being treated differently.


I think you're extrapolating too far there. But I do wish people would let it go. Maybe because we were so desperately awful last season and he was the embodiment of hope.
"Well, I think in Rugby League if you head butt someone there's normally some repercusions"

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 11:47 pm
loiner81 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 16, 2004 10:57 pm
Posts: 2956
William Eve wrote:
Quite.

I sincerely hope there's no unconscious racism whatsoever in play WRT the way Segeyaro is being treated differently.


One of the most pathetic posts ever made on this forum.
loiner81 wrote:
Nothing wrong with posting negative opinions or stories, as long as they're true.

Posters making (always negative) stories up for their own self gratification is pretty sad though,
as is spending more than 15 years building an online persona that wants Leeds to fail in every way possible and who'll argue the sky is green if anyone from the Leeds club claims it's blue.

Re: The Dean Lance Era - Your Memories

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 8:24 am
Marty Grrrrrrrrrr! Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu May 19, 2016 9:25 pm
Posts: 281
DHM wrote:
More than anything I was mickey**d off with Murray. He joined on a 4 year contract and bailed halfway through with the job he promised not completed. And Morley went with him.

It seems fine when some Australians want out of a contract but others get a 90 page thread.


Graham Murray didnt sign a 4 year deal. In fact he was contracted to Super League.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Barrie's Glass Eye, Bing [Bot], Bullsmad, Chesterrhino, D4mo78, Joshheff90, Jrrhino, leedsbarmyarmy, Marty Grrrrrrrrrr!, RHINO-MARK, Sam Buca II and 180 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,510,6461,03975,7164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  