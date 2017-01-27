It was during Dean Lance's first months in charge that I realised what a bunch of dicks a large number of fellow Leeds fans were. The booing of Keith Senior and then of Lance when his face appeared on the screen at Headingley was mindless and pathetic.



I remember the fifth of those opening league games, the heavy defeat at Warrington, when to the young me it seemed like the world was ending. But the following round we finally won and, although there were a few more bumps in the road like the Utu game and the slightly unfortunate cup final loss, the epic winning run began shortly afterwards with, I think, a win over Wigan.



Lance was a coach placed in an invidious position who suffered from a really terrible opening. Like McDermott, he got all the blame when things went wrong and it was the players ignoring the coach or playing for themselves when they won. The Sterling thing was something of a tragedy for him; my reading of it then and now was that he simply told Sterling he was never going to be picked and should find a new club - something lots of coaches tell players, never mind ones who are 36 years old. The basketball comment floored him however, notwithstanding the judgement's description of him as "an honourable man".



His qualifications for the job were good and he came well recommended but ultimately it didn't work out. He did, however, oversee the initial transition from the Murray team, which clearly had no future, to the Golden Generation team and his record doesn't seem quite so awful in retrospect.