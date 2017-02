Nothus wrote: Worth pointing out that the RFL have refused to allow Manuokafoa to use his EGP because of the severity of the incident (or words to that effect).

Is this a new thing? Can't remember that ever happening before now...

O Loughlin used his after he put Annakin out for the season.Mind you, he only served 1 game so, they may as well have told him to do as he pleased.