Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:25 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2710
Grading looks to be on the same level as ever..



Following the weekend’s warm-up fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued three charges:

Elliott Miller (Whitehaven) – Grade D contact with Match Official in the 8th minute of game against Keighley Cougars 15/01/17 (EGP not available)

George Tyson (Oldham) – Grade D Punching after final whistle of the game against Rochdale Hornets 22/01/17 (EGP not available)

Manase Manuokafoa (Widnes Vikings) – Grade C dangerous contact on Matty Smith in the 39th minute of the game against St Helens 22/01/17 (EGP withdrawn due to injury caused)

All three players will face an independent On Field Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday, January 31.


http://www.rugby-league.com/article/392 ... rs-charged
Re: Disciplinary.

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 5:23 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3462
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
So are the RFL deciding punishment level based on outcome only not intent just as referees do most weekends, madness!

Re: Disciplinary.

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 7:45 pm
Southern Reiver
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Aug 16, 2005 1:18 pm
Posts: 1301
Location: South of the Thames
All highlighted in the procedures. Club and player are issued with letter setting out the charge which the review panel have set. So RFL are stating what potentially being charged with so clarity about the charge and the seriousness of the incident in the Panels view. How do you defend yourself if you don't know what your being accused of.
Re: Disciplinary.

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 11:10 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2710
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
So are the RFL deciding punishment level based on outcome only not intent just as referees do most weekends, madness!


Is the grey area..
Re: Disciplinary.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 10:51 am
Leaguefan
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 9699
Location: Cougarville
If the players played by the rules the disciplinary panel wouldn't be needed, but they won't so they are needed.
Some of this isn't that difficult but.....
Re: Disciplinary.

Post Sat Jan 28, 2017 9:41 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4052
Location: Bradford
Worth pointing out that the RFL have refused to allow Manuokafoa to use his EGP because of the severity of the incident (or words to that effect).
Is this a new thing? Can't remember that ever happening before now...

Re: Disciplinary.

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:12 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2710
Not sure,I thought EGP's could be used for grade offences A-C.Would have thought Grade D should have been given to show clarity of the rules.
Re: Disciplinary.

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:16 pm
bramleyrhino
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 15, 2002 4:39 pm
Posts: 11909
Location: Leeds 13
Nothus wrote:
Worth pointing out that the RFL have refused to allow Manuokafoa to use his EGP because of the severity of the incident (or words to that effect).
Is this a new thing? Can't remember that ever happening before now...


Not sure on the EPG thing, but didn't the RFL upgrade a player's charge last year (John Boudebza?) based on the severity of the injury sustained by the player?
Re: Disciplinary.

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 1:40 pm
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4052
Location: Bradford
bramleyrhino wrote:
Not sure on the EPG thing, but didn't the RFL upgrade a player's charge last year (John Boudebza?) based on the severity of the injury sustained by the player?


Yeah I think you're right. Seems a bit odd in this case though in that the grading hasn't changed but the EGP can't be used. Presumably Manuokafoa will still have it available next time he's up on a charge?

