Grading looks to be on the same level as ever..Following the weekend’s warm-up fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued three charges:Elliott Miller (Whitehaven) – Grade D contact with Match Official in the 8th minute of game against Keighley Cougars 15/01/17 (EGP not available)George Tyson (Oldham) – Grade D Punching after final whistle of the game against Rochdale Hornets 22/01/17 (EGP not available)Manase Manuokafoa (Widnes Vikings) – Grade C dangerous contact on Matty Smith in the 39th minute of the game against St Helens 22/01/17 (EGP withdrawn due to injury caused)All three players will face an independent On Field Operational Rules Tribunal on Tuesday, January 31.