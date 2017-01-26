I have just completed the first draft of my next novel. It will follow on from One Winter, One Spring, One Summer, One Autumn and Two Seasons, all of which are written against a strong Rugby League background.
It is set between 2006 and 2008 but does not yet have a title although the first chapter does: "She's a Jehovah's Widnes".
Other chapter titles include Minnie Cotton versus Dewsbury, Them Bloody Stupid Pliers,Marlborough League is the best game, Telling Stevo about Uno's Dabs, Your mother grew up in Tiger Bay and The Church of the Everyday Saints.
This coming Saturday (January28th) from 10.30 I will be in Waterstones in Bradford signing copies of One Autumn, set in 1992 and Two Seasons set during 2002 and 2003
More details on my web site http://www.geofflee.net
