"In a double header event, Manchester Rangers will take on Rochdale Mayfield A before Rochdale Hornets host Warrington Wolves at Manchester Regional Arena. In what is the first professional Rugby League game at the facility, an exciting day of Rugby League is promised with League 1 Champions and Super League Grand Finalists locking horns."Saturday 28th JanuaryManchester Rangers v Rochdale Mayfield A – 1PM KORochdale Hornets v Warrington Wolves 3PM KOManchester Regional Arena, Parking Via Gate 2 Alan Turing Way, M11 3FF