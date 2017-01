Really entertaining game today. Leeds took a good lead into ht though always felt that doncasters physical advantage would get them on the front foot if they stayed at leeds middles and that was exactly their plan in the second half. Baldwinson once again put big minutes in and lead as the senior pack member, lilley controlled and kicked well with Aston looking more involved than id seen before. The young lads didnt take a backward step and from the 19s walker and JJR stood out for me. Big metion to the 17s who will have gained so much from the experience, Keidan will be especially pleased scoring an 80m interception and showing good speed in getting his second.