RHINO-MARK wrote: Give us a write up as & when yer get chance please mate im interested to see how the new lads go as well as Barraclough & Schofield as i dont recall seeing much of them last year if at all.

They were both on pay as you play deals, and only brought in towards end of season. Schofield has a lot of talent, but was a scape goat down at Cas when face didn't fit, at cut after under 16's.