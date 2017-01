Bostwick wrote: If proof were ever needed that the London Broncos are going forward as a club. Here we are with our Academy team beating a Championship 1 team and our 1st team entering the new season as one of the favourtes to win the league.

Well done to David Hughes, Hendo and the rest club. Still the real work starts next week. Onwards and upwards.

broncos played well. 6 first teamers tho and skolars to be fair were poor and never should have lost. broncos to their credit pushed until the end and nicked it. skolars looked like they felt they just had to turn up. maybe the wigan result had something to do with it but not good enoughoff the field however the whole day was cracking and hope they do it again next year as anyone to do with rl in london should get behind it and support it and will defo enjoy it. their new bar and facilities are great