London Skolars Head Coach Jermaine Coleman has named a strong squad for this weekend’s ‘London Clash’.After last week’s successful start to his pre-season campaign against a young Wigan side, Coleman will be looking for his squad to take another step forward this weekend against what should be a competitive Broncos side at New River.The London Skolars squad for the ‘London Clash’Jake MellingSam NashJoshua AllinsonLameck JumaMichael BrownMike BishayCharlie LawrenceLouis RobinsonBilly DriverDave WilliamsLamont BryanEddie MbaragaRyan ChesterMichael SykesErjon DollapiWill MartinWill FairhurstMichael GreenhalghJordan WilliamsAaron SmallCallum WhitcombeColeman spoke of the upcoming game‘We enjoyed last week and I think it was a real boost for the boys to get the win, however whilst we were good in parts, we were pretty harsh with each other in the video review and have worked hard in training to put these right.The whole squad are well aware what happened in this fixture last year and I know the boys and coaching staff are really focused on putting together a good performance this weekend against the Broncos. We are building towards our first competitive game in just under 3 weeks time and so need to make sure each opportunity we have we take steps forward.’The game forms part of what is planned to be a superb day of Rugby League in the Capital, with SW Chargers and West Warriors bringing their Challenge Cup fixtures to New River. The action kicks off at 1pm, the bar will be open and hot food available, so please get down early and enjoy the London Clash.Tickets are available in advance for £10 and are online at