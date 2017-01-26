WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Skolars name strong side for Broncos "london clash" Sat 28th

Skolars name strong side for Broncos "london clash" Sat 28th

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 5:04 pm
London Skolars Head Coach Jermaine Coleman has named a strong squad for this weekend’s ‘London Clash’.

After last week’s successful start to his pre-season campaign against a young Wigan side, Coleman will be looking for his squad to take another step forward this weekend against what should be a competitive Broncos side at New River.

The London Skolars squad for the ‘London Clash’

Jake Melling

Sam Nash

Joshua Allinson

Lameck Juma

Michael Brown

Mike Bishay

Charlie Lawrence

Louis Robinson

Billy Driver

Dave Williams

Lamont Bryan

Eddie Mbaraga

Ryan Chester

Michael Sykes

Erjon Dollapi

Will Martin

Will Fairhurst

Michael Greenhalgh

Jordan Williams

Aaron Small

Callum Whitcombe

Coleman spoke of the upcoming game

‘We enjoyed last week and I think it was a real boost for the boys to get the win, however whilst we were good in parts, we were pretty harsh with each other in the video review and have worked hard in training to put these right.

The whole squad are well aware what happened in this fixture last year and I know the boys and coaching staff are really focused on putting together a good performance this weekend against the Broncos. We are building towards our first competitive game in just under 3 weeks time and so need to make sure each opportunity we have we take steps forward.’

The game forms part of what is planned to be a superb day of Rugby League in the Capital, with SW Chargers and West Warriors bringing their Challenge Cup fixtures to New River. The action kicks off at 1pm, the bar will be open and hot food available, so please get down early and enjoy the London Clash.

Tickets are available in advance for £10 and are online at

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/london-cla ... =ehomecard
Re: Skolars name wrong side for Broncos "london clash" Sat 2

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 5:29 pm
Nothing "wrong" with that squad ;)

Re: Skolars name wrong side for Broncos "london clash" Sat 2

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 5:37 pm
No no no its all wrong lol

Re: Skolars name wrong side for Broncos "london clash" Sat 2

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 5:56 pm
score predictions? skolars by 10

Re: Skolars name wrong side for Broncos "london clash" Sat 2

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:50 pm
Broncos by 14.

Re: Skolars name wrong side for Broncos "london clash" Sat 2

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 9:34 pm
It's an academy squad so don't really care, more interested how many the boys put past York on sunday

Re: Skolars name wrong side for Broncos "london clash" Sat 2

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 9:59 pm
given i think skolars would probably beat York ourselves think the wrong sides are being put out. suspect the travel angle swung it.

for me sat is a massive day for London RL and we should all get behind it if we can. i suspect a handful of your support will be in York so everyone else should want to get behind it

Re: Skolars name wrong side for Broncos "london clash" Sat 2

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:00 pm
plus there is real ale on offer

Re: Skolars name wrong side for Broncos "london clash" Sat 2

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:05 pm
mickyb1234 wrote:
It's an academy squad so don't really care


It's not only about the 1st team.
The academy boys are the future of our club and we seem to have some great potential.

Re: Skolars name wrong side for Broncos "london clash" Sat 2

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:06 pm
Think you are under estimating York, they have made a couple of decent signings for this season
