Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 12:35 pm
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Apr 11, 2008 5:04 pm
Posts: 217
BBC have got the 2021 world cup tv rights

Great news if you ask me, thought it was gonna be sky. Says min 16 games on bbc 1 ot bbc 2. All others on red button

I'm sure that's well up from last time

Going on that id say 3 England group games, and all knock outs 7. Would be the automatic picks, 6 other games will put on also

Very positive news just ahead of new season

Re: bbc get world cup 2021 rights

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 1:00 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1633
Fantastic getting the World Cup on the BBC.

Terrestrial exposes the WC to a potentially huge audience in the UK. And great that it's been sorted so early (as it should be).
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: bbc get world cup 2021 rights

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 1:25 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14752
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
More good work by the RFL.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin

Re: bbc get world cup 2021 rights

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 2:15 pm
shinymcshine
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1166
As a true RL fan I'm glad they are all on TV, since now they're guaranteed to have to give out discount codes for the match tickets if they want to fill the stadiums......

Re: bbc get world cup 2021 rights

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 4:12 pm
yorksguy1865
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Nov 30, 2014 11:22 pm
Posts: 1055
Location: Inside my own head
Absolutely fantastic, BBC really stepping up league coverage of late, more good exposure for the game!

Re: bbc get world cup 2021 rights

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:32 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5845
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
on a slightly different but also positive note, dave woods has been promoted to the role of RL correspondent on the bbc. this is the first time RL has had a correspondent on the station.
The referee's indecision is final

Re: bbc get world cup 2021 rights

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:16 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1290
DGM wrote:
Fantastic getting the World Cup on the BBC.

Terrestrial exposes the WC to a potentially huge audience in the UK. And great that it's been sorted so early (as it should be).

Can't argue with a word of that.

Re: bbc get world cup 2021 rights

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:39 pm
UllFC
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 27, 2004 1:41 pm
Posts: 14757
Just read the BBC's press release and not only will 16 games be on tv, the remaining games will be on Red Button and/or iplayer. By 2021 Even more tv will be streamed so effectively the whole tournament is on BBC to a national audience. Great news for the game!

Re: bbc get world cup 2021 rights

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:39 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3942
Location: Carcassonne, France
I feel sorry for Sky and the Murdoch family and Eddie Hemmings, Brian Carney, and Jonathan Wells. They have put so much into Super League. To be bypassed like that must hurt on a personal level.

Pity that Sky cannot get some crumbs of the World Cup as compensation (How about the games staged in France and Wales, if there are any?).
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: bbc get world cup 2021 rights

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:51 pm
BD20Cougar

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 8
Location: Keighley
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
I feel sorry for Sky and the Murdoch family and Eddie Hemmings, Brian Carney, and Jonathan Wells. They have put so much into Super League. To be bypassed like that must hurt on a personal level.

Pity that Sky cannot get some crumbs of the World Cup as compensation (How about the games staged in France and Wales, if there are any?).

I'm sure they'll get over it
