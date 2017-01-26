BBC have got the 2021 world cup tv rights
Great news if you ask me, thought it was gonna be sky. Says min 16 games on bbc 1 ot bbc 2. All others on red button
I'm sure that's well up from last time
Going on that id say 3 England group games, and all knock outs 7. Would be the automatic picks, 6 other games will put on also
Very positive news just ahead of new season
Great news if you ask me, thought it was gonna be sky. Says min 16 games on bbc 1 ot bbc 2. All others on red button
I'm sure that's well up from last time
Going on that id say 3 England group games, and all knock outs 7. Would be the automatic picks, 6 other games will put on also
Very positive news just ahead of new season