Jo Jumbuck wrote:



I have a feeling Wakey will do ok this time, I hope they do as well, they have done well with very limited resources, Good luck to them this season. Well you never know till the season has gone a few weeks, and even then sometimes teams run out of steam second half of season, Some have a bad start and then pick up, some have a bad start and then run out of steam

Wakey will be relying on their pack to get on top in games, if they can I think they have a big chance of the top 8. I think you guys will be back up there this year read stones interview in league express seems to be putting more responsibility on the players which is a good thing. Think its looking tougher to judge only two teams I think for definite will be bottom four are Widnes and Salford. Salford apart from Carney haven't recruited better than they have lost alhough Kris Brinning is supposed to be very good. Widnes have lost their talisman and not replaced him either