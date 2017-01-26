RickyF1 wrote:
I know a few Batley fan's and they would have him back in a flash.
He is a good lad, i have spoke to him a few times as he live near me, he told me he has a point to prove with been out injured so long so is work very hard to impress this year.
That seems to be the attitude running through the squad looking at the performance on Sunday,
What a novelty!