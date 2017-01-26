|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:34 am
Bullseye wrote:
http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/sport/sportbulls/15049291.Campbell_ready_to___39_stand_up_and_be_counted__39__at_Bradford_Bulls/
Best option for fullback? I think so.
Certainly unless there's a signing we don't know about, I would say he's the best option. Not particularly tested in defence which I'm eager to see how he copes with, but certainly looked lively in attack and dangerous when he got some space.
Thu Jan 26, 2017 9:23 am
As I said in an earlier thread I was well impressed with him Sunday.
He's the equivalent of finding a tenner down the back of the couch, forgot you had it but a right bonus!
My mate who supports Batley raves about him.
Not only that I don't thing we are going to be signing Billy Slater anytime soon.
Thu Jan 26, 2017 11:11 am
Funny that a lot of Bulls fans wanted rid yet any other team in the championship would take him because they know how good he is. Quality player at this level, maybe his injury hampered him but did not seem to fit in with the "superstars" of Bradford.
Thu Jan 26, 2017 11:20 am
Campbell had a really bad injury. His games for us last year were obviously influenced by that since he was pants.
I remember him being very good for Batley and he showed up well last week so hopefully he's fit now.
Thu Jan 26, 2017 12:29 pm
He's the best of what's left in that position. We're not in a position to be picky about players at the moment
Thu Jan 26, 2017 12:33 pm
Proven experienced performer at this level.
I also know a Batley fan who raves about him too.
Is he a Bradford boy as well?
Thu Jan 26, 2017 12:47 pm
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Proven experienced performer at this level.
I also know a Batley fan who raves about him too.
Is he a Bradford boy as well?
No he's a Thornhill lad
Thu Jan 26, 2017 1:19 pm
thepimp007 wrote:
No he's a Thornhill lad
Yeah he is..
Thu Jan 26, 2017 1:50 pm
Bulls4Champs wrote:
Proven experienced performer at this level.
I also know a Batley fan who raves about him too.
Is he a Bradford boy as well?
I know a few Batley fan's and they would have him back in a flash.
He is a good lad, i have spoke to him a few times as he live near me, he told me he has a point to prove with been out injured so long so is work very hard to impress this year.
