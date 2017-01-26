As I said in an earlier thread I was well impressed with him Sunday.
He's the equivalent of finding a tenner down the back of the couch, forgot you had it but a right bonus!
My mate who supports Batley raves about him.
Not only that I don't thing we are going to be signing Billy Slater anytime soon.
