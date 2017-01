Bullseye wrote: We should get cleared for foreign players soon. It didn’t take that long after Admin 2 before we signed the likes of Davies, Mullaney, Lauaki and Uaisele.



Ensuring the imports have the required number of senior appearances to qualify for a visa may present some challenges. Mind you if Karl Davies could get a visa then anyone can.

If I understand it correctly, prior two admins we were able to transfer the license to apply for visas to the new holding company. This time we have to re-apply for the license from scratch as we're a totally new legal entity. So will take a few weeks longer.Not sure but I think RFL can act as sponsors for visas which could help.