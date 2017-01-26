|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:22 am
Someone who wants to play for Bradford and has ambition for his team to do well. Hope the season goes well for him
Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:35 am
Losing Clough, Clark, Sidlow & Kavanagh, I was a little worried about our prop options this year. Peltier & Magrin's performances at Huddersfield, along with Kirk to a slightly lesser extent, gave me a little confidence back. We still need a couple more, but certainly we're not as short of quality as I thought we were in that department.
Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:42 am
Certainly do need at least two more props. At the moment we have two bona fide props in Peltier and Magrin and one young kid in Kirk. Roche can play there as back up but he's really a second rower. That's nowhere near enough. Ideally all four will be in any 17 we pick and will likely get injured/tired at some stage.
I remember us being light up front in 2014 and we got stuffed regularly as a result. Strengthening the pack has to be Toovey's no 1 priority.
Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:17 am
Bullseye wrote:
I remember us being light up front in 2014 and we got stuffed regularly as a result. Strengthening the pack has to be Toovey's no 1 priority.
He could ask Chev Walker to fill in again
Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:31 am
I hope that Foster and Phil Joseph have re-signed, I also hope there is a few more coming in from left field,
can we now sign Aussies? or will there be Visa issues??
Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:33 am
bowlingboy wrote:
I hope that Foster and Phil Joseph have re-signed, I also hope there is a few more coming in from left field,
can we now sign Aussies? or will there be Visa issues??
Toovey did talk about young/fringe players not NRL stars so hopefully have something up his sleeve but said he wasnts to assess whats needed first
Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:46 am
We should get cleared for foreign players soon. It didn’t take that long after Admin 2 before we signed the likes of Davies, Mullaney, Lauaki and Uaisele.
Ensuring the imports have the required number of senior appearances to qualify for a visa may present some challenges. Mind you if Karl Davies could get a visa then anyone can.
Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:48 am
Bullseye wrote:
Mind you if Karl Davies could get a visa then anyone can.
And Todd Carney for Salford. Assuming there were no brown envelopes involved in that particular application. But obviously that's not related to appearances...
I would think the Amber Rudd of her day probably thought "they're absolutely decimating the Mackay junior leagues here and there has to be some kind of reason for it" and it just got bounced through on the strength of that.
