Who is your favourite rugby league TV commentator who was an ex-player?

1. Brian Carney
3
8%
2. Jonathan Wells
12
33%
3. Barrie McDermott
2
6%
4. Terence O'Connor
1
3%
5. Phillip Clarke
1
3%
6. Jonathan Davies
0
No votes
7. Anthony Rea
1
3%
8. Robert Hunter-Paul
0
No votes
9. Phillip Gould
0
No votes
10. Peter Sterling
8
22%
11 Andrew Johns
1
3%
12. Bradley Fittler
1
3%
13. Darren Lockyer
0
No votes
14. Wally Lewis
1
3%
15. Mark Gasnier
0
No votes
16. Braith Anasta
0
No votes
17. Kevin Walters
1
3%
18. Gregory Alexander
0
No votes
19. Gary Belcher
0
No votes
20. Laurence Daley
0
No votes
21. Matthew Johns
0
No votes
22. Gorden Tallis
0
No votes
23. Benjamin Ikin
0
No votes
24. Brian Noble
0
No votes
25. Raymond French
3
8%
26. Michael Stephenson
1
3%
27. Steven Roach
0
No votes
28. Brett Kimmorley
0
No votes
29. Brett Finch
0
No votes
 
Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 12:39 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14754
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
This list is an utter joke,


And a disgrace. John should resign immediately.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin

Re: Who is your favourite ex-player as a TV commentator?

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:21 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 671
DGM wrote:
He's angry that Hull had a decent season and his Radford Out Petition didn't work.


:LOL:

Regards

King James

Re: Who is your favourite ex-player as a TV commentator?

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:28 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1640
Lebron James wrote:
:LOL:

Regards

King James


For double-laughs, you can still read the petition in all it's glory, here:
https://www.change.org/p/adam-pearson-h ... terminated

He also fired a load of personal abuse at him on our board, as well as accusing him of bullying our youngsters. Even now, he finds it hard to give Radford any credit and will take a shot at him whenever possible.

Image


Although my favourite anti-Radford comment was one by a poster called spegs, it read: "you are out of your depth and need to stop hiding behind that big gap in your tooth", to much confusion.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Who is your favourite ex-player as a TV commentator?

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:40 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3456
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Lebron James wrote:
WHy are you so angry?

Regards

King James

Not angry, summising that you are on some sort of amphetimine or other nasty illegal drugs due to your erratic and illogical respeonses on the forum
Are you in fact on crack or other barbituates or have you had a hefty smack to your head or both?

Re: Who is your favourite ex-player as a TV commentator?

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:46 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3456
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
DGM wrote:
For double-laughs, you can still read the petition in all it's glory, here:
https://www.change.org/p/adam-pearson-h ... terminated

He also fired a load of personal abuse at him on our board, as well as accusing him of bullying our youngsters. Even now, he finds it hard to give Radford any credit and will take a shot at him whenever possible.

Image


Although my favourite anti-Radford comment was one by a poster called spegs, it read: "you are out of your depth and need to stop hiding behind that big gap in your tooth", to much confusion.

Troll post and reported, and either remove your libelous claim that I wrote/posted personal abuse to Lee Radford or further steps will be taken.

as it happens the words I wrote at the time were accurate, that we gathered a squad that a monkey would have got to top and didn't suffer many injuries meant Radford had more than a decent chance of bettering the previous disastrous two sseasons but keep up the good work dragging up the past. it's all you're good for, pity you.

Re: Who is your favourite ex-player as a TV commentator?

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 2:47 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 10870
Location: The City of Wakefield
TRINITY Wildcats.
