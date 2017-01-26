This list is an utter joke, there are possibly three people there that actually have 'commentated' in the true fashion on a game of rugby league or possibly any event of any kind.

And of the lot listed here and by definition of actually doing a commentary and being more than half decent in his hayday it Ray French by a huge distance.

he might have lost it the last 10 years but when he took over from EW BITD he was actually very good.

Not a patch on the likes of some of the proper sports commentators that were employed for such. Even Eddie Waring in his pomp could describe the game and make a poop match sound reasonably entertaining though admit his last 10 years were loving awful.