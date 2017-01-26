|
Odemwingie wrote:
I hope his career is over.(regarding danny mcguires injury 2010 play offs)
Ewwenorfolk wrote:
I'm glad McGuire got injured, hope he's out for about 10 months
Bulls4Champs2010 wrote:
Price, Civ, Beaver, Moz and Wiki. Peacock is not in the catagory of these special players.
McLaren_Field wrote:
To be fair, their teams are also inconsequential to their own fans judging by the amount of traffic that all the other boards get
Warrington Wolf wrote:
If you win the weekly rounds then without doubt you are the champions.