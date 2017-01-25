I choose Peter Sterling hands down. Very smart, articulate, understands the game's technical aspects, and is not diverted by a need to be clowning.
Andrew Johns and Phillip Gould also have a mastery of the technical side of the game, but Johns is less intelligent and articulate than Sterling, and Gould is not always serious because he is often clowning with Ray Warren.
