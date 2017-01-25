WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Who is your favourite ex-player as a TV commentator?

Who is your favourite rugby league TV commentator who was an ex-player?

1. Brian Carney
0
No votes
2. Jonathan Wells
1
25%
3. Barrie McDermott
0
No votes
4. Terence O'Connor
1
25%
5. Phillip Clarke
0
No votes
6. Jonathan Davies
0
No votes
7. Anthony Rea
0
No votes
8. Robert Hunter-Paul
0
No votes
9. Phillip Gould
0
No votes
10. Peter Sterling
1
25%
11 Andrew Johns
0
No votes
12. Bradley Fittler
0
No votes
13. Darren Lockyer
0
No votes
14. Wally Lewis
0
No votes
15. Mark Gasnier
0
No votes
16. Braith Anasta
0
No votes
17. Kevin Walters
0
No votes
18. Gregory Alexander
0
No votes
19. Gary Belcher
0
No votes
20. Laurence Daley
0
No votes
21. Matthew Johns
0
No votes
22. Gorden Tallis
0
No votes
23. Benjamin Ikin
0
No votes
24. Brian Noble
0
No votes
25. Raymond French
1
25%
26. Michael Stephenson
0
No votes
27. Steven Roach
0
No votes
28. Brett Kimmorley
0
No votes
29. Brett Finch
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 4

Who is your favourite ex-player as a TV commentator?

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:29 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3939
Location: Carcassonne, France
I choose Peter Sterling hands down. Very smart, articulate, understands the game's technical aspects, and is not diverted by a need to be clowning.

Andrew Johns and Phillip Gould also have a mastery of the technical side of the game, but Johns is less intelligent and articulate than Sterling, and Gould is not always serious because he is often clowning with Ray Warren.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Who is your favourite ex-player as a TV commentator?

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:25 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5064
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Would it not be Raymond Warren?
Mac out!

Re: Who is your favourite ex-player as a TV commentator?

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 7:15 am
JonB95 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jun 30, 2011 8:44 pm
Posts: 1782
Could you give us a bit more choice on the poll please?

Users browsing this forum: ComeOnYouUll, DGM, Iggy79, jools, scott-the-red, yossarian and 100 guests

