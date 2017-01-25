WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New Junior signing announced?

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk New Junior signing announced?

 
Post a reply

New Junior signing announced?

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:29 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6323
Don't know if this has been mentioned yet but......


http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/868954592?-4338:2393:0
Roamin the Range Together Book 1 'Living in the shadow of Giants' (1950-1980) and book 2 'Going down the Boulevard' on sale now, ask me by PM for special RL fans price!!! Spread the Word!

Re: New Junior signing announced?

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 12:09 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 1975
Location: United Kingdom
Maybe a young Lee Crooks or half back ? maybe ?
I have lost interest

Re: New Junior signing announced?

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 6:21 am
ComeOnYouUll User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17122
There's been speculation about Cameron Scott on some other RLFans boards. He seems very highly rated.

Re: New Junior signing announced?

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:06 am
davey37 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3322
Location: West Hull
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Maybe a young Lee Crooks or half back ? maybe ?


Currently plays centre or full back I believe.

And as COYU said he seems very highly rated.
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC

Re: New Junior signing announced?

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 8:26 am
Tarquin Fuego User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am
Posts: 1975
Location: United Kingdom
The more highly rated the better !
Just wondered why not a young prop like a Burgess or Crooks or even a young half back ? Do we need a centre and why can't we produce a centre. Usually the easiest position to fill. Only a question
I have lost interest

Re: New Junior signing announced?

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 9:56 pm
Bramley Dog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 14, 2006 6:19 pm
Posts: 172
Cameron will be a superstar. No doubt about it. Wants to play fullback for you guys but equally at home at centre or stand off. A brilliant signing. Remember the name.
'It's nice to be important but it's more important to be nice.'

Re: New Junior signing announced?

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:04 pm
*1865* User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 25, 2008 8:22 pm
Posts: 14121
Bramley Dog wrote:
Cameron will be a superstar. No doubt about it. Wants to play fullback for you guys but equally at home at centre or stand off. A brilliant signing. Remember the name.

Thanks Mrs. Scott. :D

Seriously though, heard nothing but good things about this kid.

Re: New Junior signing announced?

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 10:04 pm
jimmyfivebellies User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Nov 04, 2008 11:59 pm
Posts: 4140
Location: if only you knew,you'd be amazed
Don't forget we have Jack Logan to come back into the fray from injury
Never mind the bollox,bring on the rugby:)

@Patrickmhullfc

Re: New Junior signing announced?

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 11:01 pm
Bramley Dog Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Sep 14, 2006 6:19 pm
Posts: 172
*1865* wrote:
Thanks Mrs. Scott. :D

Seriously though, heard nothing but good things about this kid.


Ha!
You have a hell of a prospect. He'll make it. Level headed with a good family behind him. Best signing you've made this year. After all that's happened with players leaving left right & centre at Bradford, he's the one I'm gutted about losing the most.
'It's nice to be important but it's more important to be nice.'

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Airlie1984, Cardiff_05, FoD FC Army, jeffers, Large Paws, Marcus's Bicycle, Paddyfc, Paul Hamilton, PerryM, themightynortherner, Wellsy13, yorksguy1865 and 189 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,510,2151,45975,7164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  