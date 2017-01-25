Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:23 am Posts: 1975 Location: United Kingdom
The more highly rated the better ! Just wondered why not a young prop like a Burgess or Crooks or even a young half back ? Do we need a centre and why can't we produce a centre. Usually the easiest position to fill. Only a question
Seriously though, heard nothing but good things about this kid.
Ha! You have a hell of a prospect. He'll make it. Level headed with a good family behind him. Best signing you've made this year. After all that's happened with players leaving left right & centre at Bradford, he's the one I'm gutted about losing the most.
