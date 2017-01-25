Have you read the Dons website preview of the game?
Quote, "It is the big one, as Leeds Rhinos make the short journey down to the Keepmoat Stadium this Sunday."
Which "big ones" will be playing?
Leeds are playing Fev this Friday night, three days before they play us. The squad for that match is:
http://www.loverugbyleague.com/news_24676-leeds-name-strong-side-for-fev-friendly.html
I wonder what sort of side they'll be putting out on Sunday against us?
