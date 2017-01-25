Apparently, the BBC are stepping up coverage and are going to televise a game from every round and 2 from round 6 onwards. Looks like early rounds are going to be on the BBC sport website. Looking forward to watching the game!Great news I would say. BBC do seem to be stepping up RL coverage like when they put that England friendly on last year, I know it was rubbish coverage but when was the last time a friendly was aired?Details of first game this weekend: