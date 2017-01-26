No idea which thread to put this in now that the huge admin threads aren't on the front page, so,



Our good friend Nigel wood has been answering questions on Twitter this aft, unsurprisingly we came up. One interesting question amd answer was if it was considered unfair on Whitehaven to be asked to put together a championship squad at short notice why is it OK for the Bulls? The answer was that when the decision had to be made the Bulls still had the bulk of last seasons championship squad.



I find this odd, the players were made redundant before we were in any league. When they made and published the decision that a new club had to be in the championship we had precisely zero players. That doesn't add up. So they must have also applied the minus 12 points with the same assumption of our previous championship squad being able to handle the minus 12, not our current squad.



It also implies to me that if they had to make the decision last week they'd have put us in league 1 like we wanted....but I don't think that was ever the plan. It just proves the whole thing was a farce and the rfl handled it badly/making it up as they go along, Cheers for the help nige.