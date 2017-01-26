HXSparky wrote: I scan the forums as a RL fan to see what's going on in our world, and this keeps on cropping up. Through the last few weeks, I've only ever given you my best wishes that things work out for you, but time and again I see messages like this. Is it any wonder that fans of other local teams have it in for you? Stop the vitriol and maybe, just maybe, we can get on a little better here?



I really hope you can get past the 12 points deduction and make a real stab at it this year, but naturally I want Fax to take the 4 points on offer in our games.



All the best.

When you, as fans, are constantly on the receiving end of these diatribes over and over from certain sections of fans from local rivals there are two ways of taking it, turning it round into a running joke or getting wound up.The divs spouting this garbage have sod all understanding of the gambles, fibs to HMRC and other shenanigans all clubs get into just to ensure survival.You're clearly not one of 'em.When it hits the fan most of us want RL to prosper but there are those who masturbate, vigorously, over the thought of the death of their most bitter rival who just happens, despite all evidence to the contrary, to be teachers pet.In dark times it's fun to point and laugh at them to keep the spirits upHope 'Fax have a good season, but let us have the 4 points eh? Always better a Lancashire club goes down...