Scarey71 wrote:



They failed to cut their cloth and needed to realise they were no longer a big club, shouldn't have spent money they didn't have, how arrogant were they thinking they should have success given to them, decades of mis-management, karma!!...They were never really a big successful club anyway, just a flash in the pan for 10 years, never won anything before that....shouldn't they have learnt lessons?



There, saved you a job so don't let us detain you For the more blinkered/mouth-foaming Fax/Wakey/Hudds fans...They failed to cut their cloth and needed to realise they were no longer a big club, shouldn't have spent money they didn't have, how arrogant were they thinking they should have success given to them, decades of mis-management, karma!!...They were never really a big successful club anyway, just a flash in the pan for 10 years, never won anything before that....shouldn't they have learnt lessons?There, saved you a job so don't let us detain you

I scan the forums as a RL fan to see what's going on in our world, and this keeps on cropping up. Through the last few weeks, I've only ever given you my best wishes that things work out for you, but time and again I see messages like this. Is it any wonder that fans of other local teams have it in for you? Stop the vitriol and maybe, just maybe, we can get on a little better here?I really hope you can get past the 12 points deduction and make a real stab at it this year, but naturally I want Fax to take the 4 points on offer in our games.All the best.