Blotto wrote:

The irony is that with all the money sloshing about in Union the RFU could afford to let a Club go to the wall, whereas the RFL through strapped for cash in comparison found it too difficult to let that happen at Bradford, though LW tended to be a nomadic Club with no real roots as opposed to Bradford, also it would have been interesting to see how they would have approached it if Leicester Tigers were in that sort of financial strife!