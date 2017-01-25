|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1983
Location: No longer Bradford
|
alleycat wrote:
Errrr... unless. I am having a senior moment, the creditors were actually owed money by the Bulls?
Were they? Is that why they're called "creditors" then?
You know, that makes sense now. I wonder if the administrators knew that...
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:29 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8909
Location: wakefield
|
Ah, I did think that but I linked the two sentences together and assumed they used the wrong word
"The report also details that Bradford were ow
ed £100,000 in sponsorship money. Creditors of the Bulls include the RFL and a whole stack of other clubs - Workington, Whitehaven, Sheffield, London, Leeds, Salford, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley, Featherstone and St Helens."
I was thinking the 'owed' bit related to the list that followed.
Ok I apologise to the list of clubs I mentally disrespected and I am back just mildly supporting the Bulls rather than fighting your corner.
|
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:32 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7472Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
It's the willingness to think positively of us that gives us all heart.
|
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:37 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3620Location:
Hornsea
|
Where will the Administrators get their fee from though. Presumable only pennies in the pound from any liquidated assets.
|
|
Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:09 pm
|
Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1390
|
It would stick in the clack of the creditors if the administrators receive the full total of their outrageous bill.
|
Done. 25/01/17.
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 3:42 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1667
Location: The Restaurant at the end of the Universe
|
Blotto wrote:
The irony is that with all the money sloshing about in Union the RFU could afford to let a Club go to the wall, whereas the RFL through strapped for cash in comparison found it too difficult to let that happen at Bradford, though LW tended to be a nomadic Club with no real roots as opposed to Bradford, also it would have been interesting to see how they would have approached it if Leicester Tigers were in that sort of financial strife!
Not sure about being a nomadic club they have played at Old Deer Park since 1957
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 3:46 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27557Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
Where will the Administrators get their fee from though. Presumable only pennies in the pound from any liquidated assets.
All administrators etc work until the cash runs out. They get first dibs.
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 4:02 pm
|
Stul
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1245
|
London Welsh are small and insignificant.
It'd be like losing Halifax, not important Bradford.
|
|
Thu Jan 26, 2017 4:42 pm
|
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1547
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
|
Stul wrote:
Important Bradford.
Good team name that.
|
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
