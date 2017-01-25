WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Prepare yourselves...

Re: Prepare yourselves...

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:09 pm
HamsterChops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1983
Location: No longer Bradford
alleycat wrote:
Errrr... unless. I am having a senior moment, the creditors were actually owed money by the Bulls?


Were they? Is that why they're called "creditors" then?

You know, that makes sense now. I wonder if the administrators knew that...

Re: Prepare yourselves...

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:29 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8909
Location: wakefield
Ah, I did think that but I linked the two sentences together and assumed they used the wrong word

"The report also details that Bradford were owed £100,000 in sponsorship money. Creditors of the Bulls include the RFL and a whole stack of other clubs - Workington, Whitehaven, Sheffield, London, Leeds, Salford, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley, Featherstone and St Helens."

I was thinking the 'owed' bit related to the list that followed.

Ok I apologise to the list of clubs I mentally disrespected and I am back just mildly supporting the Bulls rather than fighting your corner. :)
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Prepare yourselves...

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:32 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7472
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
It's the willingness to think positively of us that gives us all heart.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: Prepare yourselves...

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 5:37 pm
rugbyreddog
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3620
Location: Hornsea
Where will the Administrators get their fee from though. Presumable only pennies in the pound from any liquidated assets.

Re: Prepare yourselves...

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 6:09 pm
bullsonfire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1390
It would stick in the clack of the creditors if the administrators receive the full total of their outrageous bill.
Done. 25/01/17.

Re: Prepare yourselves...

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 3:42 pm
bentleyman
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 29, 2008 1:57 pm
Posts: 1667
Location: The Restaurant at the end of the Universe
Blotto wrote:
The irony is that with all the money sloshing about in Union the RFU could afford to let a Club go to the wall, whereas the RFL through strapped for cash in comparison found it too difficult to let that happen at Bradford, though LW tended to be a nomadic Club with no real roots as opposed to Bradford, also it would have been interesting to see how they would have approached it if Leicester Tigers were in that sort of financial strife!


Not sure about being a nomadic club they have played at Old Deer Park since 1957

Re: Prepare yourselves...

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 3:46 pm
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27557
Location: MACS0647-JD
rugbyreddog wrote:
Where will the Administrators get their fee from though. Presumable only pennies in the pound from any liquidated assets.

:lol:

All administrators etc work until the cash runs out. They get first dibs.
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: Prepare yourselves...

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 4:02 pm
Stul
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 14, 2007 5:34 pm
Posts: 1245
London Welsh are small and insignificant.

It'd be like losing Halifax, not important Bradford.

Re: Prepare yourselves...

Post Thu Jan 26, 2017 4:42 pm
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1547
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Stul wrote:
Important Bradford.

Good team name that.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
