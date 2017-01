It would stick in the clack of the creditors if the administrators receive the full total of their outrageous bill. What was it? £270 an hour? Surely as a business themselves they must realise that they're unlikely to get what they're asking for so I wonder if there's a bit of skulduggery at play? Charge a ridiculous amount knowing that you're more than covering the true cost and if the assets are greater than first thought you make a healthy profit. If the true cost is say £100 an hour and you get £150 on the back of a bill for £270 then you're winning n'est pas? You could even write the "losses" down in the accounts.