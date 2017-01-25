Can't see any serious Rugby League supporter wanting this to happen to BradfordAnd, I have to say, although I've been generally supportive of Bradford I haven't exactly fought a corner or anything but the article in Love Rugby League seems almost ridiculous and I would be on Bradford side on this one is more than gossip:"Pretty pennyStill on Bradford and we have sneaked a peak at the administrators report, and have been stunned at what we saw. The joint adminsitrators have charged a fee of £233,190.40 for their services, at a whopping rate of £230.27 per hour. Nice work if you can get it. The report also details that Bradford were owed £100,000 in sponsorship money. Creditors of the Bulls include the RFL and a whole stack of other clubs - Workington, Whitehaven, Sheffield, London, Leeds, Salford, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley, Featherstone and St Helens."The administrator fee is bad, but that's life, but for those clubs and RFL to owe money to Bradford seems very strange. Unless it comes out that the money was small and not enough to save them, and held back on purpose, they need to hang their heads in shame........and pay the money to the new club.