alleycat wrote:
According to the Guardian they failed to provide proof of funds or an adequate business plan. Presumably Bradford's owners did hence the different outcomes. Apples and Pears.
Spot on. I know some journalists were kicking off how tough the RFU were compared to RFL. But the RFU actually started a phoenix club the same as RFL have with Bradford. If they had a business plan then London Welsh would still have been in the championship from what i understand. That's not to say we have a full proof business plan. Not exactly been thorough in the past have we.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:45 am
The biggest difference is the size of the pool. The RFU have far more clubs willing, and [most likely] able to take over from London Welsh. However, in our somewhat smaller pool, to lose a club the size of Bradford would be a far bigger issue, as we have seen with their insistence that we take up, 'our', position in the Championship.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:56 am
Ah well sad day for the London Welsh - always sad to see a club suffer like that.....but these things happen its a harsh world we live in - such is life.
Life is too short to get into foaming the at the mouth - Always look on the bright side of life
Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:00 am
Bulliac wrote:
The biggest difference is the size of the pool. The RFU have far more clubs willing, and [most likely] able to take over from London Welsh. However, in our somewhat smaller pool, to lose a club the size of Bradford would be a far bigger issue, as we have seen with their insistence that we take up, 'our', position in the Championship.
Now you've done it....incoming!
Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:37 am
I'm worried that the RFL are going to see the -20 and get some ideas.
(and I feel fine)
Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:50 am
debaser wrote:
I'm worried that the RFL are going to see the -20 and get some ideas.
Thats being saved for when we are in Championship 1 and in Admin again.
Be careful what you wish for, one day you may get it!
Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:39 pm
Can't see any serious Rugby League supporter wanting this to happen to Bradford
And, I have to say, although I've been generally supportive of Bradford I haven't exactly fought a corner or anything but the article in Love Rugby League seems almost ridiculous and I would be on Bradford side on this one is more than gossip:http://www.loverugbyleague.com/news_246 ... ip-71.html
"Pretty penny
Still on Bradford and we have sneaked a peak at the administrators report, and have been stunned at what we saw. The joint adminsitrators have charged a fee of £233,190.40 for their services, at a whopping rate of £230.27 per hour. Nice work if you can get it. The report also details that Bradford were owed £100,000 in sponsorship money. Creditors of the Bulls include the RFL and a whole stack of other clubs - Workington, Whitehaven, Sheffield, London, Leeds, Salford, Huddersfield, Dewsbury, Batley, Featherstone and St Helens."
The administrator fee is bad, but that's life, but for those clubs and RFL to owe money to Bradford seems very strange. Unless it comes out that the money was small and not enough to save them, and held back on purpose, they need to hang their heads in shame........and pay the money to the new club.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha
Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:42 pm
We're used to people kicking us when we're down now PopTart.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
