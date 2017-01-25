WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Prepare yourselves...

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:40 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza User avatar
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5741
...angry ****** are coming.

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2017/jan/24/london-welsh-kicked-out-professional-rugby-union
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Prepare yourselves...

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:16 am
ridlerbull User avatar
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1542
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Karma...
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: Prepare yourselves...

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:18 am
vbfg User avatar
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7461
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
They played at Old Deer Park. Old Deer Park has a bowling club. Seriously.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: Prepare yourselves...

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:27 am
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 280
Location: South of Bratfud
For the Fax/Wakey/Hudds fans...

They failed to cut their cloth and needed to realise they were no longer a big club, shouldn't have spent money they didn't have, how arrogant were they thinking they should have success given to them, decades of mis-management, karma!!...They were never really a big successful club anyway, just a flash in the pan for 10 years, never won anything before that....shouldn't they have learnt lessons?

There, saved you a job so don't let us detain you :)
Last edited by Scarey71 on Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:10 am, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Prepare yourselves...

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:56 am
Blotto User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3686
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
The irony is that with all the money sloshing about in Union the RFU could afford to let a Club go to the wall, whereas the RFL through strapped for cash in comparison found it too difficult to let that happen at Bradford, though LW tended to be a nomadic Club with no real roots as opposed to Bradford, also it would have been interesting to see how they would have approached it if Leicester Tigers were in that sort of financial strife!
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Prepare yourselves...

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:06 am
bullsonfire Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Apr 11, 2005 3:30 pm
Posts: 1387
You can almost hear blood boiling in Siddal, Sandal and Salendine Nook.
From Goebbels' Newsroom at 9...

Re: Prepare yourselves...

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:12 am
alleycat User avatar
Joined: Wed May 04, 2005 5:47 pm
Posts: 647
Location: South East Asia
According to the Guardian they failed to provide proof of funds or an adequate business plan. Presumably Bradford's owners did hence the different outcomes. Apples and Pears.

Re: Prepare yourselves...

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:15 am
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2783
Maybe they didn't have an iconic stadium

