derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Wed Jan 25, 2017
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Wed Jan 25, 2017
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
They played at Old Deer Park. Old Deer Park has a bowling club. Seriously.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
Wed Jan 25, 2017
For the more blinkered/mouth-foaming Fax/Wakey/Hudds fans...
They failed to cut their cloth and needed to realise they were no longer a big club, shouldn't have spent money they didn't have, how arrogant were they thinking they should have success given to them, decades of mis-management, karma!!...They were never really a big successful club anyway, just a flash in the pan for 10 years, never won anything before that....shouldn't they have learnt lessons?
There, saved you a job so don't let us detain you
Wed Jan 25, 2017
The irony is that with all the money sloshing about in Union the RFU could afford to let a Club go to the wall, whereas the RFL through strapped for cash in comparison found it too difficult to let that happen at Bradford, though LW tended to be a nomadic Club with no real roots as opposed to Bradford, also it would have been interesting to see how they would have approached it if Leicester Tigers were in that sort of financial strife!
Wed Jan 25, 2017
You can almost hear blood boiling in Siddal, Sandal and Salendine Nook.
Wed Jan 25, 2017
According to the Guardian they failed to provide proof of funds or an adequate business plan. Presumably Bradford's owners did hence the different outcomes. Apples and Pears.
Wed Jan 25, 2017
Maybe they didn't have an iconic stadium
Wed Jan 25, 2017
alleycat wrote:
According to the Guardian they failed to provide proof of funds or an adequate business plan. Presumably Bradford's owners did hence the different outcomes. Apples and Pears.
No that's far too logical an answer. You're not getting into the spirit of things at all.
Wed Jan 25, 2017
They're Welsh? Maybe the RFU wanted the WRU to do the bailing?
