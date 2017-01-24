NZ Bull wrote: Seems we are still in Admin according to this ...



You couldn't make this up, could we end up with two teams? Seems Making a new clubs wasn't a good move by the RFL either. ...

You're confused. The only thing in administration was BBNL, a limited company. Months ago that had its membership of RFL withdrawn so is no longer anything to do with rugby. It is just the vehicle through which a sports club once operated.The club which is in the 2017 Championship, owned by a different new company, is the one we will be watching on Sunday. As for BBNL, whilst there was as much chance of the administrator making a new application for RFL membership as of tigertot buying a round, BBNL is now in liquidation anyway. Gorrrrrrn.