The company has ceased trading but is still officially to be liquidated and talks have continued with seven parties interested in acquiring some or all of the business assets.



Mr Pettit states in the report that the Rugby Football League’s action to start a new club in Bradford was “unauthorised”.

The biggest single creditors are Mr and Mrs Green who are owed £750,000 in directors loans. They have agreed to remove their status as secured creditors in the interests of creditors as a whole, according to the report.

The main creditors listed by the administrators and the amounts they are owed include:

Marc and Jane Green £750,000; HMRC £400,995; ISC (kit suppliers) £217,718; The Rugby Football league Ltd £66,450.

Narang Wholesale Ltd £34,751; Bradford Council £29,167; Chadwick Lawrence £26,219; Integrated Bradford LEP Ltd £20,081; Heritage Leisure Designs Ltd £19,070.

League Publications Ltd £17,600; Brake Bros Ltd £17,066; Factorprep Com Ltd £15,339; St Helens RLFC £10,891; R Pearson Electrical £10,854; Sean Lowe £8,413; Lupton Fawcett £7,662.

W Cropper Ltd £7,229; Leasing UK Ltd £7,196; Football First Agency Ltd £5,800;Pro Audio £5,760; Rhino Rugby League £5,711; Yorkshire Water £5,000; Hudson Energy £5,000; Syncmedia Ltd £4,511.

Global Autocare Ltd £4,496;Richard FW Gibson £4,197; Show Me The Money UK Ltd £3,875; TopTix Sport UK Ltd £3,787; Payment Sense £3,661;WF Senate £3,600; Physique Management Company £3,558.

West Park Leeds RUFC Ltd £3,354; Williams coaches £3,143; Prodicus Legal £3,000; NAK (UK) Ltd £3,000; Leeds Rhinos £3,000; Whitehaven RLC £2,929; Britannia Plumbing and Heating £2,650; Chilled Events £2,613.

Signature Signs £2,555; Impact Sports Consultancy £2,000; Business Management Services £2,000; Cottage Linen Hire (Leeds) £1,885; Booker £1,884; Jonny Walker £1,793; Dr Anndam Banerjee £1,550; Jailiam Investments £1,500; Eric Twigg Foods £1,429; Reflex Nutrition Ltd £1,425.

Rise International Group £1,386; Group Trader £1,370; Johnston Press £1,200.

BBS Catering and Equipment £1,150; Charles Crookes £1,140; Russell Callaghan £1,100., Professor L Funk £1,052.

A further 110 companies had claims of less than £1,000